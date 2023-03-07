Blasts From The Past: Time capsule from 1923 opened, offering insight into life a century ago

In her role at the Washington Historical Society, Katie Dieckhaus’ hands touch a lot of Washington history.
“It never gets old though. I am always thrilled to be a part of it,” said Dieckhaus, who is the executive director of the Washington Historical Society Museum.
On Monday morning, Dieckhaus’ hands were the first to reach inside a time capsule that had been sealed inside the cornerstone of the Washington City Hall building for nearly 100 years.
“This is an incredibly rare opportunity,” Dieckhaus said. “It is not every day that you get to celebrate a centennial anniversary, or that you get to get your hands on something that has not been seen for 100 years.”
Officials with Patke Restoration had been looking for the time capsule for several days, drilling into the interior of the cornerstone in hopes of locating the “tin receptacle” that was described in newspaper accounts of the City Hall’s dedication on Oct. 13, 1923. Searchers located the time capsule, which was a 5-inch by 5-inch by 12-inch tin box, on Monday.
“We were excited to hear that they actually found it,” Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said. “It was really neat to see.”
Inside the capsule, was a letter from City Attorney Herbert A. Krog, a pin from the 75th anniversary of Washington, several promotional items from the Bank of Washington, a bottle of homemade wine, and copies of the Franklin County Observer and the Washington Citizen, two former newspapers.
“There was not a corn cob pipe,” said Dieckhaus, who said the items in the time capsule were “incredibly well preserved.”
The items will be on display at the upcoming centennial anniversary celebration of the Washington City Hall, which is scheduled for May 4. Lamb said after the celebration the city will likely loan the items to the historical society.
“While they are technically city property, our partners at the Washington Historical Society would do a better job of preserving these items and making them available to the public,” Lamb said.
All but the 75th anniversary pin and the bottle of homemade wine were not damaged. The wine had evaporated over time and the cork had shrunk, falling inside of the bottle. The time capsule itself showed little evidence of rust on the inside or the outside, a feat that Dieckhaus credits to Washington’s forefathers’ decision to put the capsule on its side to prevent moisture from coming into the top or the bottom of the time capsule.
“I love the amount of thought that they put into what items went into the time capsule and the level of attention that they gave to each item,” Dieckhaus said. For example, Krog’s letter, which was dated Feb. 28, 1923, was written on a typewriter with good copying ink on special enameled cloth-paper that will not turn color with age. The signatures were written with special India ink, according to the Washington Citizen’s coverage of the time capsule’s installation.
The paper felt similar to nylon fabric, Dieckhaus noted. She said the signatures of former Washington Mayor John J. Ernst, City Clerk Rudolph Steinhaus, and Krog were “perfectly preserved.”
Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn read Krog’s letter during Monday night’s meeting of the Washington City Council.
“It was probably the coolest thing I’ve been able to do as mayor. It was way, way cool,” Hagedorn said about the letter.
In his letter, Krog acknowledges he is unsure when — or if — the letter would ever be uncovered, so he would be brief. He would also endeavor to provide a brief history of the construction of the new city hall.
“The building is being constructed in place of the old town hall, the latter of which was completed May 31, 1851. The erection of this new building marks another step of progress for our little city. We are moving forward in leaps and bounds,” Krog said. The 1920s was a period of growth for Washington, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. During that decade the city’s population grew from 3,132 residents to 5,918 residents. Today, the city’s population is 14,500.
Krog’s letter also explains the inclusion of a bottle of homemade wine, which was produced of “a good vintage” by Ernst.
“At the present our nation is plunged in the throes of prohibition. Fortunately, the making of wine for private consumption has not yet been prohibited,” said Krog, who added that the city’s sympathies were “not with the drastic reformers of this age,” meaning that they opposed prohibition.
“Perhaps when this message, if at all, is read, greater things will have been accomplished. We sincerely hope so. For as we have kept faith with the traditions of our forefathers, who founded and developed our city, so must you, who follow us, keep faith,” Krog said in his letter.
That sentiment resonated with Hagedorn, who said it was a reminder of “what comes after us.”
“The words in that letter are still very applicable to us today,” Hagedorn told The Missourian after the meeting. He said the city’s residents continue to model the behavior of their forefathers of being civic-minded, continuing their sense of volunteerism, and service to others.
He said he hopes the Washington of today would be pleasing to the Washington of 1923.
“I know they would probably look for the iconic buildings that we have lost over the years, but I think they would overall be very pleased by how the city has grown,” Hagedorn said. He said the city’s German settlers would probably also appreciate the practicality of the city’s incremental growth projections.
“I don’t think they would be in favor of exponential growth like we’ve seen in other communities. I think they would see the wisdom in this steady growth that we have been having,” Hagedorn said.
Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Coulter agreed.
“These individuals had a vision for Washington, and I would hope that they would be pleased by what we made of that vision today,” Coulter said. “Just like I would hope that we would be pleased by what people 100 years from now were doing with Washington.”
Looking toward the future, the planning committee is already discussing what should be put in a new time capsule.
Some are suggesting a cell phone, while others are suggesting the inclusion of a corn cob pipe. Coulter said he hopes both time capsules will remind all Washington residents of their heritage.
“It is important to know the history of where you live and to think about what, and who, came before you,” Coulter said.