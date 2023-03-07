 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking

Blasts From The Past: Time capsule from 1923 opened, offering insight into life a century ago

  • Updated
  • Comments
Washington Time Capsule opened
Buy Now

Washington Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Coulter looks over a photocopy of the letter left in City Hall’s time capsule as Mayor Doug Hagedorn reads a transcription of the letter aloud March 6 during the regular council meeting. The letter from 1923 was one of several items found in the time capsule.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

In her role at the Washington Historical Society, Katie Dieckhaus’ hands touch a lot of Washington history. 

“It never gets old though. I am always thrilled to be a part of it,” said Dieckhaus, who is the executive director of the Washington Historical Society Museum. 

Washington Time Capsule Opened
Buy Now

Items from a time capsule, including a letter, a bottle previously containing alcohol from 1923 Washington Mayor John Ernst, Bank of Washington memorabilia, vintage coins and a newspaper article detailing the approval for the bond for city hall, are photographed March 7 at the Washington Historical Society Museum. The items from the capsule, as well as items to be placed in a new capsule and opened 100 years from now, are planned to be put on display later this spring as part of city hall’s centennial celebration.  

Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn reads a letter written in 1923 found in the time capsule housed in the city hall's cornerstone for 100 years.