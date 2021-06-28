There was a black bear sighting in Franklin County Thursday. Christy Eads of Union posted on Facebook a picture of a bear she said she saw along Highway AT near the Birch Creek area.
“We were pretty shocked, grabbed the phone and were very fortunate to get pictures,” Eads said. She was with her husband when she saw the bear. “It was very pretty.”
Eads said she’d been to the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, where she’d seen bears that look similar to this one. She said this bear seemed “medium-sized” to her.
The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that a bear has been seen traveling around the St. Clair and Union area.
“It’s typical to have bears in the area this time of year,” said Ben Pursley, a conservation agent with the department, adding that they’ve already had several bear sightings this year.
He said that bears typically don’t cause problems. Usually when a bear is seen, it’s a juvenile bear leaving their mother’s territory to search for territory of their own, and that’s what Pursley thinks is happening here.
He explained that these sightings might come more often going forward because the bear population in the area is increasing.
“As bear populations increase, sightings will increase,” Pursley said.
Last year, thousands of people followed along on social media as a male American black bear — dubbed “Bruno the Bear” by those online — undertook a 400-mile trek from Wisconsin through Illinois, Iowa and northeast Missouri. There are an estimated 150 to 200 black bears living in Missouri, according to the state’s conservation department. The majority of these bears live south of Interstate 44.
Because of this increase in the bear population, the state is allowing a bear hunt this fall for the first time. The Department of Conservation announced the season would run from Oct. 18-27. The period to apply for a permit ended May 31, so those who have not already applied for a permit won’t be allowed to hunt a bear.