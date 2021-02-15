OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Bitter cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill levels are expected across much of the central United States at the start of the week.
The National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings for Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri at least through Monday because a blast of arctic air will dominate the weather in the region. Several inches of snow is also expected to fall across much of Kansas and Missouri overnight Sunday and on Monday.
Forecasters warn that wind chill levels could fall below -40 degrees in parts of Nebraska and Iowa on Monday morning, creating concerns about frostbite and hypothermia for anyone out in the cold for long periods.
Some school districts in Kansas and Nebraska canceled classes Monday because of the extremely cold forecast.
“We want to remind people that frostbite can occur very quickly in these conditions,” National Weather Service meteorologist Hallie Bova said.
Meanwhile, the greater St. Louis region remains under a winter storm warning until Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters are projecting Franklin County could see between 5 and 9 inches of snow Monday with additional snow accumulation possible on Tuesday.
"The rapid accumulation of snow will make travel extremely difficult, if not impossible," the weather service said in a bulletin announcing the forecasted weather. "If travel is necessary, make sure to exercise extreme caution. Begin your travel with a full tank of gas, and carry a winter storm kit which includes a shovel, flashlight, cellphone, food and water, and blankets or extra warm clothing."
In addition to the forecasted snow, meteorologists at the National Weather Service are also warning of extreme cold temperatures.
"Very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves, making sure all exposed skin is covered."
The weather service is forecasting additional rounds of winter weather throughout the week with more snow likely on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, the region should be warming up with temperatures expected to reach 28 degrees.