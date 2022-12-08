JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages experienced Missouri birders to become citizen scientists by helping with the National Audubon Society’s 123rd Christmas Bird Count (CBC) between Dec. 14 through Jan. 5, 2023.
The CBC is an early-winter bird census where thousands of volunteers across the U.S., Canada, and many countries in the western hemisphere go out over a 24-hour period on one calendar day to count birds. Christmas Bird Counts are held annually between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5 to gather data on winter bird populations and to track the long-term status of species and large-scale trends.
Each CBC has a coordinator who assigns portions of a 15-mile diameter count circle to participants to count all birds seen and heard over a 24-hour period.
While there are no CBC locations in Franklin County, there are some CBC locations in the region including one in Weldon Spring, which is scheduled for Dec. 18. This location will largely focus on the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area and the immediate area of Dardenne Prairie, Cottleville, and the Chesterfield Bottoms.
Another planned CBC is at the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. In addition to the confluence, Bird Count participants will work in Florissant, Black Jack, Pelican Island Natural Area, the Columbia Bottom, and Ed “Ted” and Pat Jones Confluence State Park.
This location, which is scheduled to count on Jan. 1, 2023, is being compiled by Tommy Goodwin. For more information about this location, email Goodwin at tommy.j.goodwin.jr@gmail.com.
The next nearest CBC location is near St. James. The count date here is scheduled for Dec. 17. This location includes areas north and south of Interstate 44 as well as locations in Phelps and Crawford counties. The Maramec Spring Park is also included in this count’s coverage area.
Statistics from this site are being compiled by Linda Frederick. For more information or to find out how to participate at this location, email Frederick at frederickjohnandlinda@gmail.com.
Other CBC locations statewide are: Mark Twain Lake, Dec. 17; Clarence Cannon National Wildlife Refuge, count date to be determined; Johnson’s Shut-ins State Park, Jan. 4; Jefferson City, Dec. 17; Columbia, Dec. 17; Laclede County, count date to be determined; Dent-Texas County, Dec. 31, and several more. A complete list and map of locations is available online at audubon.maps.arcgis.com.