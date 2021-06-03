Little has been said publicly in the past year about Union’s plans to put in a new bridge on Denmark Road over Birch Creek. But that is changing.
At a special meeting Monday, May 24, the board of aldermen unanimously approved allowing the city to enter a right-of-way agreement with property owners Herman and Connie Grimes.
Union started the process of acquiring the right-of-way in February 2020, according to Missourian archives. Officials originally hoped to start construction last year.
After Monday’s vote, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann acknowledged that the process to get the agreement has been a long one.
“And COVID happened,” City Attorney Matt Schroeder said.
The bridge, located a quarter mile west of Interstate 44 and south of Highway 50, will replace a low-water crossing currently in place, where drivers go through the creek over three concrete slabs. Gates on either side of the crossing block traffic if flooding occurs.
The new bridge is estimated to cost just over $1 million, with the city picking up $228,177 of the cost, according to Zimmermann. The federal money for the project, which is administered through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, will cover 80 percent of its cost.
The city can go out for bid on the project once right-of-way acquisition is complete and then start construction.
The new 101-foot bridge will be the longest that Union oversees once it’s completed, which should take about six months, Zimmermann previously said. It will include 6-foot-wide sidewalks.
The city has discussed replacing the low-water crossing since at least as far back as 2016, when Union applied for federal Surface Transportation Program funding for the bridge. That year Zimmermann said the top slab on the crossing had “failed.”
The project is considered the third phase of Denmark Road improvements. The first phase was completed in 2014 and included new lanes and shoulders from Prairie Dell Road to just east of St. Andrews Drive. Sidewalks also were installed along that stretch of road.
The second phase was finished in summer 2018 and included a new bridge near St. Andrews Drive constructed over an unnamed tributary of the Bourbeuse River.
As part of the project, a new roundabout was built at Denmark Road and St. Andrews Drive. The roundabout is designed to address speeding issues in the area.
Other improvements made to the road included lane widening, resurfacing and sidewalk construction from St. Andrews Drive to Grandview Farms Drive.
Meanwhile, construction on Highway 50 at East Denmark Road, which intersects with Denmark Road with the low-water crossing, continues. The Missouri Department of Transportation oversees that $2.1 million project. It involves resurfacing and building new turning lanes at the intersection of Highway 50 and East Denmark Road, as well as upgrades west of Union.