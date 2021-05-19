A provision to end motor vehicle emissions testing in Franklin County was approved by the Missouri Legislature on Friday, the last day of the regular session.
The measure, included in House Bill 661, an omnibus transportation bill, is now headed to Gov. Mike Parson, who has to approve it before it becomes law.
“I don’t know whether the governor will sign it because there is a whole lot of other stuff in that bill,” Senate Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, said Monday. “But I’m going to lobby him on this provision and why it’s important to folks in Franklin County.”
Schatz has been an outspoken critic of Franklin County being included in the Gateway Vehicle Inspection Program, which includes St. Louis city and county.
He has sought waivers for Franklin County from the state Department of Natural Resources in the past and attempted to pass bills excluding Franklin County in prior legislative sessions.
“We are in compliance (with federal air quality standards) already and have been for some time,” Schatz said. “I’m excited this made it through. Emission testing drives people crazy, and it’s just not necessary in our county.”
In addition to Franklin, HB 661 exempts St. Charles and Jefferson counties from the motor vehicle emission inspection program.
It also contains a provision that says if the exemption puts the state in noncompliance with any law that would jeopardize federal funding, the law would expire three years from the date the state is deemed to be in noncompliance.
For additional coverage of this year’s legislative session visit
emissourian.com. Find this story and more in the state news section of the newspaper’s website.