Texting While Driving
A text message conversation appears on a cell phone screen March 2 during this simulated texting while driving photo near Bluff Road in Washington. State Sens. Jason Bean, R-Holcomb, and Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, combined legislations of Senate Bills 56 and 61 propose to ban texting, phone calls, emails and commands and requests to access internet sites on cell phones and other devices while operating a motor vehicle.

It’s time for all Missouri drivers to put the phone down when behind the wheel.

That’s the view of State Sens. Jason Bean, R-Holcomb, and Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, who are seeking to change the state’s current texting and driving law, which now only prohibits drivers 21 and younger from sending texts and other electronic messages from hand-held cell phones while driving. Their combined legislation of Bean’s Senate Bill 56 and Razer’s SB 61 passed out of the Senate Transportation Committee Feb. 20. The Senate could vote on the bill as soon as next week, sending the bill to the Missouri House. 