It’s time for all Missouri drivers to put the phone down when behind the wheel.
That’s the view of State Sens. Jason Bean, R-Holcomb, and Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, who are seeking to change the state’s current texting and driving law, which now only prohibits drivers 21 and younger from sending texts and other electronic messages from hand-held cell phones while driving. Their combined legislation of Bean’s Senate Bill 56 and Razer’s SB 61 passed out of the Senate Transportation Committee Feb. 20. The Senate could vote on the bill as soon as next week, sending the bill to the Missouri House.
The proposed law would ban drivers from texting, as well as making phone calls, sending emails and other uses on hand-held cell phones while behind the wheel.
“I think everyone, if they’re being honest, can admit to texting while driving, regardless of your age,” Razer told The Missourian. “It doesn’t matter if you’re 17 or 77, when you hold a phone in your hand and you look down at the screen and take your eyes off the road for five to 10 seconds while you’re going 70 mph, a lot of bad things can happen in that amount of time.”
While changing the law for minors was a good start, Razer notes that Missouri is one of only two states, along with Montana, that does not ban texting and driving for all drivers.
“We are way past due on this,” he said.
Violators of the law will be subject to a $50 fine for the first offense, which could increase to $250 in a school zone or highway work zone where workers are present. For those who damage more than $5,000 in property because of distracted driving, a class D misdemeanor could apply, while causing bodily injury could lead to a class B misdemeanor. Causing death because of distracted driving could lead to a class D felony charge.
“I’ve served on the transportation committee in the House and now the Senate for seven years, and heard too many stories of MoDOT employees, working on the road, who get hit and killed by distracted drivers,” Razer said. “These are men and women that are filling potholes and making our roads safer for all Missourians and visitors to drive on. And somebody takes their eyes off the road and they hit them. They’re some of the saddest stories that we hear. I never thought the transportation committee would be emotional, but it’s very emotional.”
Bean could not be reached for comment.
Distracted driving is the No. 2 cause of traffic crashes in the state, just behind speeding, said Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson.
“It’s a huge issue,” he said. “The Patrol is for any kind of regulation to make our highways safer and our motorists safer.”
Thompson admits officers could have difficulty enforcing the law.
“Knowing someone was texting or using their cell phone while driving is going to be a challenge at times, unless you stop them and they fess up to it,” he said.
But officers have difficulty enforcing the current law, where they have to guess whether a driver is 21 or younger, said Washington Police Department spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes.
“It’s a gray area for law enforcement, and we look over and say, ‘that kid looks like they’re 18,’ and we stop them and they’re not, we’re really making a bad stop,” he said. “A lot of times we’re not enforcing that unless the officer knows the kid or they’re leaving high school, he may stop them. ... In that sense, it would be easier if it was the same law for everyone.”
Washington Police have documented 38 car crashes in the last three years caused by someone being on a cell phone, Sitzes said.
“We suspect it’s probably three or four times that, because, a lot of times people won’t tell you that because they think they’re going to get in trouble,” Sitzes said. In Franklin County crashes, 10 people have been killed in cell phone-related crashes since 2002, including one in 2023, with 321 people injured.
So far in 2023, four fatal crashes involving a cell phone have taken four lives across Missouri, compared to 56 that did not involve cell phones, according to Highway Patrol statistics. There have been 65 crashes with at least one injury in which a cell phone was involved, compared to 3,341 crashes with no cell phone involvement.
The number of cell phone-related fatal crashes is trending upward from 2022, when there were 11 such collisions in the entire year, according to the Highway Patrol. Those crashes left a total of 14 people dead.
That was an increase over 2021, when eight fatal crashes involving cell phone use were reported, killing eight people.
A texting and driving bill has passed committee unanimously the last two years. Razer hopes this will be the year it gets out of both houses and is signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
“I think this is the year that it finally gets to the governor,” Razer said. “I just don’t see a lot of opposition. Here in Jefferson City, you never know what issue comes up that causes the whole Legislature to slow down and it could get lost in the shuffle. But I don’t see the opposition to it anymore.”
While he had not studied the specific Senate bills, state Rep. Kyle Marquart, R-Washington, said he supports anything that reduces traffic crashes.
“Anything that keeps the highways safer is something that I would definitely look at and consider,” he said.