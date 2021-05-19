For 45 years, the Washington Police Department and the Washington Optimist Club have partnered to teach Washington-area children the rules of the road when it comes to bicycles through the annual Bike Safety Rodeo.
This year’s rodeo is set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with registration at the Washington Town and Country Fairgrounds’ Swine Pavilion.
Optimist Club member Julie Frankenberg, chair of this year’s rodeo, said the event has grown to be more than just a bicycle skills test with the addition of car seat checks, bicycle helmet fittings, bike inspections and the presence of a firetruck and Air Evac helicopter, weather permitting. Also, Washington’s Masonic Lodge, Hope Lodge 251, will run a Missouri Child ID program at the rodeo. The program collects digital photographs and fingerprints, emergency contacts and dental bite impressions that provide a DNA sample, which is placed on a CD compatible with the Amber Alert program.
“You don’t have to do everything, you can just come and do some of the things that we offer,” Frankenberg said.
The event, which normally draws between 90 to 100 kids, features an obstacle course for children between the ages of 5 and 13. The event also features “safety town,” designed to help children under the age of 5 and who can’t participate in the rodeo, learn best safety practices while riding tricycles through a makeshift town that shows different traffic signs, such as railway crossings, stop signs and more, according to Frankenberg.
Officers will be on hand to answer questions and help children during the event.
The rodeo, which is open to older children, will feature five skill stations that aim to teach bicycling skills, such as slow speed riding and balance, circling and changing directions, short-radius turning, straight-line control and weaving.
Participants must bring their own bikes and wear a bike helmet during the skill stations. Riders of bikes with training wheels are allowed to do the skill challenges but will not be scored for the competition or be eligible for trophies.
On hand during the event will be Revolution Cycles, which will inspect and conduct light repairs to bikes before participants take part in the rodeo.
Mercy Hospital and Washington police will do car seat safety checks. All participants in the rodeo will receive a helmet donated by Mercy and the Steve Thiemann family. Bike helmet sizing and inspection will be available.