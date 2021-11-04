The sounds of guns firing and clay targets shattering when bullets hit their mark echoed around St. Louis Skeet and Trap Club in Pacific Saturday as Big League Impact Vice President and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson and his wife, Elizabeth, hosted Big League Blast. The shooting event benefited Grace’s Place, a children’s crisis center located in Washington and Union.
In addition to the shooting events, there was also a silent auction and live auction. Total proceeds from the event were unknown by The Missourian’s print deadline, in part because additional memorabilia were planned to be auctioned on eBay, including an authenticated base and two bats, all signed by MLB players, according to Kyle Gibson’s Instagram.
Those interested in the post-event eBay auction can follow Kyle Gibson, @kbig44, on both Instagram and Twitter to see updates about that event.
Saturday’s event was the second time the Gibsons have hosted the clay sporting tournament and 100 target flurry and the first since 2018.
“Obviously there was a lot that’s happened in the last three years with COVID and family stuff,” Kyle Gibson said. “We kind of just had to take a step back and get through it all.”
He continued, “Thankfully, with it being an outdoor event, we were able to do it safely and smartly.”
The 14 teams made up of roughly 70 attendees were joined by four MLB players in addition to Gibson. Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter, retired Cardinals pitcher Brad Thompson, Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser and Phillies pitcher Archie Bradley were all in attendance.
“It ran really smoothly, and any more teams, we may have to do a few adjustments to how we run everything. But it was great to see 14 teams out there. It grew from 2018, for sure,” Elizabeth Gibson said.
Amanda Jones, executive director of Grace’s Place, found out about five weeks ago that Grace’s Place would be the recipient of the funds raised during the event, though she’s been familiar with Big League Impact for a while as the organization provided a grant to Grace’s Place last year.
Jones said she plans to use the funds to purchase a new-to-the-organization agency van.
“This year, one of our goals was to get a new agency vehicle,” she said, “because we transport them (children) to school, and we go on different outings in the community.”
Jones said she was able to attend part of the event and also give a presentation to those in attendance.
“I just felt so privileged to be there,” she said. “They (the Gibsons) were just so nice and welcoming and just so down to earth, and everyone was just really there to have a good time.”