Mayor Doug Hagedorn presented Tara Steffens and Tim Buchheit, founders of the community theater group Riverside Players, a Key to the City award last week in honor of their newest production “Big Fish,” which will take the stage this weekend.
Steffens accepted the certificate and ceremonial metal key from Hagedorn on behalf of all the cast and crew of the production – a fitting gesture, because in the play, Edward Bloom, the main character, also receives a Key to the City. Steffens, director of the play, said she has been wanting to produce “Big Fish” for a while.
“ ‘Big Fish’ has been on my short list for a while simply because I love the story,” Steffens explained. “Quite honestly, it’s something that hits home as I’m in my 40s, and as I get older, and my parents are aging, and we move into the next stages of our lives, it’s natural to want to understand the choices our parents made.”
“Big Fish” is a musical that follows the life of Bloom, a traveling salesman, and his somewhat fantastical experiences. The play also focuses on the relationship with his son, Will, who is frustrated by his father’s “tall tales,” as he grows older.
“I think it really speaks to the community of all ages, which is very reflective of community theater,” Steffens said. “We go from 7 to 70 in ages of people in the show, and the show really speaks to those life experiences in ways that other shows don’t.”
During the performance, Bloom meets a circus ringleader named Amos Calloway, played by Michael Fink, of Washington. Fink said while his character starts out as a conceited showman, he changes his tune in the end.
“I really like the transformation he makes from beginning to end,” Fink said. “He actually kind of gets a heart and is kind of a decent person. It’s fun to play through.”
Carson Jackson, 10, of St. Clair, plays young Will and said this is the first big production he has been in. He said he might want to become an actor someday.
“I like that you get to be other people and live in other people’s lives and just experience other people you might not be with all the time,” Jackson said.
“Big Fish” performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 6, 7 and 8 at St. Francis Borgia High School theater. Tickets are $10 and available at our.show/riverside/bigfish.
