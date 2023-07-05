Mayor Doug Hagedorn presented Tara Steffens and Tim Buchheit, founders of the community theater group Riverside Players, a Key to the City award last week in honor of their newest production “Big Fish,” which will take the stage this weekend.

Steffens accepted the certificate and ceremonial metal key from Hagedorn on behalf of all the cast and crew of the production – a fitting gesture, because in the play, Edward Bloom, the main character, also receives a Key to the City. Steffens, director of the play, said she has been wanting to produce “Big Fish” for a while.

