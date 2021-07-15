Union Pacific has released a more detailed schedule showing when the “Big Boy” No. 4014, the world’s largest steam engine, will be coming through the Franklin County area.
The Missourian previously reported that the locomotive will travel through Franklin County this summer on a tour around the country, showing off its impressive size and historic features.
Union Pacific’s latest schedule shows that the train will make stops in Washington, Pacific and Hermann. All three stops will take place on Aug. 30.
• Pacific, the locomotive will arrive at 10:15 a.m. and stay on the railroad by First Street until 10:45 a.m.
• Washington, the locomotive will arrive at 11:15 a.m. and stay at Washington’s downtown station, 301 W. Front St., until 12 p.m.
• Hermann, the locomotive will arrive at 1 p.m. and stay at Hermann Station, 301 Wharf St., until 1:30 p.m.
After these stops in Franklin and Gasconade counties, the steam engine will spend the night in Jefferson City. Those wanting more time with the “Big Boy,” will be able to visit it in St. Louis from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center, 430 S. 15th St.
It also will stop in other Missouri cities, including Kirkwood, Poplar Bluff, Scott City, California, Sedalia, Warrensburg, Pleasant Hill, Lee’s Summit, Independence and Kansas City, and other cities around the U.S., including Denver, Colorado; Fort Worth, Texas; Houston, Texas; and New Orleans, Louisiana, according to the schedule.
“The Big Boy makes a big impression in communities it visits, reminding us of bygone days and the important role the railroad continues to play in our global economy,” Union Pacific Senior Vice President Scott Moore said in a press release.
The locomotive dates back to 1941, when the first of these steam engines was delivered to Union Pacific, according to the company’s online historical records. Only 25 were built, and they were exclusive to Union Pacific. The locomotives measure 132 feet long and weigh 1.2 million pounds. Hinged frames allow them to navigate turns with their huge size and weight. The engines sit on a 4-8-8-4 wheel arrangement: four wheels at the front to guide the engine, eight drivers, another set of eight drivers and four wheels in the back to support the rear of the locomotive. The massive engines normally operated between Ogden, Utah, and Cheyenne, Wyoming. No. 4014 was retired in December 1961 after 20 years of service and 1.03 million miles on the tracks.