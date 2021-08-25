Bound for Franklin County on Monday, the world’s largest steam locomotive is snaking its way through the countryside, stopping briefly in more than 90 communities across the Midwest. At each stop, the train’s arrival has been met by large crowds of delighted train enthusiasts and curious onlookers who are hoping to catch a glimpse of one of the last reminders of a bygone era of American travel, according to various press reports.
“This is the biggest steam locomotive Union Pacific ever built, and it’s the only one in operation today,” Union Pacific Railroad spokesman Mike Jaixen said. At more than 130 feet long — longer than two city buses — and 560 tons in weight, the “Big Boy” locomotives are generally accepted as the largest steam locomotives ever built anywhere, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
“The whistle-stops give people an opportunity to briefly see the locomotive while the crews perform routine maintenance,” Jaixen said.
Jaixen said spectators are welcome to take photos at whistle-stops but must stay at least 25 feet from the tracks. The train is so big that the best photos are from 25 to 50 feet away, he said.
In Washington, officials are preparing for large crowds to come and see the train.
“This doesn’t happen all the time,” said Emily Underdown, tourism director for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce. “So it’s going to be a really cool experience.”
With limited parking along the riverfront, spectators for the train’s arrival are encouraged to make use of the city-owned parking lots in downtown and to walk to the riverfront. Streetside parking also will be available.
Underdown said the chamber will have people giving out water and providing information at the visitors center.
Before coming to Washington, the train will have stopped overnight in St. Louis, where it will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center, 430 S. 15th St. The next day it will make its way to Kirkwood, Pacific, Washington and Hermann.
The train’s schedule has been slightly altered since the schedule was first announced:
• At 9 a.m., the locomotive will arrive in Kirkwood and stay at Kirkwood station, 110 W. Argonne Drive, until 9:30 a.m.
• At 10:15 a.m., it will arrive in Pacific and stay on the railroad by First Street until 10:45 a.m.
• At 11:30 a.m., it will arrive in Washington and stay at Washington’s downtown station, 301 W. Front St., until 12:15 p.m.
• At 1:15 p.m., it will arrive in Hermann and stay at Hermann Station, 301 Wharf St., until 1:45 p.m.
After these stops in St. Louis, Franklin and Gasconade counties, the steam engine will spend the night in Jefferson City.
The steam engine also will stop in other cities, including Poplar Bluff, Scott City, California, Sedalia, Warrensburg, Pleasant Hill, Lee’s Summit, Independence and Kansas City in Missouri. It’s already been to Fort Worth, Texas; Houston, Texas; and New Orleans, Louisiana; among other cities.
The historic locomotive dates back to 1941, when the first of these steam engines was delivered to Union Pacific, according to the company’s online historical records. Only 25 of them were built, and they were exclusive to Union Pacific.
Back in the day, these massive engines operated between Ogden, Utah, and Cheyenne, Wyoming. No. 4014 was retired in December 1961 after 20 years of service and 1.03 million miles traveled on the tracks.