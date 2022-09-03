East Central College students study in library
From left, AJ Prudent, Emma Codurn and other East Central College students study in the school’s library Aug. 25. While most students at the college do not have to take out federal student loans to finance their education, President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel some student debt will benefit some ECC students and alumni. 

While some current East Central College students and alumni will financially benefit from the debt forgiveness plan announced by President Joe Biden, college officials downplayed the new plan’s impact on the average ECC student. 

“Since our tuition rates are very affordable, we do not have a large percentage of students that need to utilize federal student loans to finance their educational aspirations,” said Director of Financial Aid Jon Gruett.  