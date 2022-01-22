Betty’s White love for animals has proven infectious, spurring a boost in local donations to animal-related organizations as part of a national phenomena where fans honor the late actress on what would have been her 100th birthday.
White, who died Dec. 31, was an animal-welfare activist, volunteer and board member of the American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization. Leading up to what would have been the 100th anniversary of her birth, Jan. 17, fans organized and #BettyWhiteChallange trended on social media.
The ongoing “challenge” is to make a donation to a local pet shelter, rescue or other animal-focused organization.
Laura Amlong, director of the Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) in Union, said the organization received about $1,100 Monday, which she said was “awesome” for one day.
Dog Saver in Washington had raised $1,170 as of Friday, according to its Facebook fundraiser.
Amlong said because of the challenge’s popularity online, FCHS decided to start its month-long “Cinderella Fund” campaign early. It is usually held in March. FCHS uses Cinderella funds to pay for medical needs like emergency surgeries and heartworm treatment.
According to the organization’s website, it spent $15,915 in 2021, saving the lives of more than 35 animals. FCHS set a $20,000 fundraising goal for the Cinderella fund in 2022, and Amlong said the campaign has raised more than $5,000 so far, including money donated Monday.
“(The donations) definitely came at a time when we really needed it,” Amlong said. “We’ve had three pets we’ve had to do some extensive medical work with, which usually doesn’t come all at once.”
Amlong and Cindy Faltemier, director of Dog Saver, said there is usually a lull in donations after the holidays. They said their shelters are at capacity and hiring workers has been difficult.
Like FCHS, Dog Saver uses donated funds to offset veterinarian bills. Faltemier described two recent and costly vet visits for a Pomeranian that had recently broken its leg, and a dog that needed treatment for burns.
“When you’re in debt with your vet for as much money as we are, every little bit helps,” Faltemier said. “It means a lot to me, a whole lot to me — to us.”