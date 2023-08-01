Advocates for Community Choice, a non-profit benefiting Bethel Hills, a housing community for adults with and without developmental disabilities located in Dutzow, was recently awarded $301,037 worth of 70 percent tax credits through the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP).
Last Friday, DED announced that more than $6 million in 50 percent and 70 percent tax credits had been allocated through the NAP. Advocates for Community Choice was one of 30 organizations that received the credits.
For NAP, organizations trade tax credits for donations from individuals who have Missouri tax liability. For example, a business owner could give a $1,000 donation and be eligible for a $700 tax credit from the state.
Advocates for Community Choice Development Director Dennis Kramme said the $301,037 would generate $430,053 in donations.
“We’re very excited about this,” Kramme told The Missourian. “We’ve already received a few donations and have had commitments for some others. We’re finding that it is very popular and I think we will sell out of the tax credits very quickly.”
Kramme said the NAP credits will be used to pave 13,000-square-yards of roadways, driveways and sidewalks in Bethel Hills. The new pathways will allow the residents to access their home, chapel, gym and community buildings safely. Right now, the connecting paths between buildings are made of gravel.
“When it’s all said and done and we’re finished with this, Bethel Hills will look like a brand-new place with all new pavement and sidewalks,” Kramme said. “We have several folks that use walkers and trying to roll those across a gravel driveway does not work well.”
Some of the NAP credits will also be used for installing nine handicap accessible doors.
“That’s going to really help to make the community more accessible,” Kramme said.
Currently, 15 residents live in Bethel Hills, eight of which have developmental disabilities. The facility also hosts events open to the public as a way to involve the community.
Construction for the new pathways will begin once 70 percent of the tax credits have been traded for donations. For those interested in donating for tax credits, email dennisk@bethelhills.org.
