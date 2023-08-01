Billie Kramme cheers
Billie Kramme, center, cheers with fellow board members, supporters and future residents of the Bethel Hills Community at the site's ribbon cutting and open house Oct. 24 2021 in Dutzow. The community hope to offer residential housing for families and adults with and without disabilities starting by the end of 2021.

 Missourian Photo/Laura Miserez

Advocates for Community Choice, a non-profit benefiting Bethel Hills, a housing community for adults with and without developmental disabilities located in Dutzow, was recently awarded $301,037 worth of 70 percent tax credits through the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP).

Last Friday, DED announced that more than $6 million in 50 percent and 70 percent tax credits had been allocated through the NAP. Advocates for Community Choice was one of 30 organizations that received the credits.

