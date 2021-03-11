By the end of the year, the tree-covered hills of the former RockyVine campground just outside of Dutzow will be alive with the sound of laughter as the first residents of Bethel Hills Community move into their new homes.
Earlier this month, Advocates for Community Choice, a local nonprofit, purchased the 127-acre property from the Catholic Camps of America. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
The property was previously the Dakota Boys Ranch and before that was owned by the Voelkerding family, who wanted for the property to be used for a religious mission, according to Billie Kramme, president of Advocates for Community Choice.
“It seems like every 10 or 20 years this camp has changed hands, but not anymore. We are here to stay,” Kramme said. The purchase includes a gymnasium, a chapel, multiple group dormitories, an event center and a multipurpose building.
“We” refers to Bethel Hills Community, a multihome inclusive community where individuals with disabilities and those without disabilities can live alongside one another in a private home setting.
Kramme said renovations are already underway in some of the dormitories as volunteers work to convert them into a mix of two- or three-bedroom duplexes that have a kitchen and shared living space. Some smaller apartments also will be available.
Once the renovations are complete, supporters of Bethel Hills will move into Phase II of Advocates for Community Choice’s long-range plan for the property, which includes building up to 12 more duplexes on the property. The duplexes will be built neighborhood-style near the gymnasium, with each duplex facing a shared greenspace that officials envision will have a gazebo, fire pits, barbecue grills and other features.
“It would be a space that would encourage social interaction,” said Lynne Unnerstall, a member of the board for Advocates for Community Choice.
Kramme, Unnerstall and fellow board member Don Smith said they anticipate breaking ground on the second phase within the next three years. A third phase, which will include the construction of additional homes near the existing chapel, is expected to begin within the next decade.
“There is a huge need for housing for people with disabilities,” Kramme said.
According to the group, there are approximately 41,000 adult Missourians with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Roughly 50 percent live with family caregivers. Of those, approximately 25 percent rely on a family caregiver that is over 60 years old.
Board members say their group also plans to build a greenhouse, a chicken house, a barn for small animals and raised gardening beds. The group also plans to use the campground’s former dining hall and industrial-size kitchen as an event center that can be rented for banquets, dining parties, corporate retreats and other private events.
The chapel will be the site of ecumenical community worship services, and officials insist that Bethel Hills is not aligned with a particular denomination or church.
“(Bethel Hills) is about quality of life. Some people really thrive living in a city, while others thrive in a rural environment,” Kramme said.
Smith said the potential to watch his 33-year-old son James, who is autistic, living in a 70-plus-person community at Bethel Hills would be “the culmination of a dream.” James currently lives in a group setting in Marthasville.
Kramme said the organization will own the duplexes and will rent them to the residents. Rent prices are still being determined.
Unnerstall hopes that those without disabilities who choose to live at Bethel Hills will do so with a “caring and loving heart.”
“We believe and we have all experienced it that when people without disabilities meet with people with disabilities that they are touched in some way, that everyone benefits from that experience. That’s what we hope happens here,” Kramme said.
Kramme said those who move into the inclusive community would be asked to participate in social events and to simply be good neighbors.
Residents who need home-based medical care or assistance will still be able to use the program of their choice, as Advocates for Community Choice is not going to provide home health care.
To date, Advocates for Community Choice has more than 11 interested residents who Kramme said “are anxious to get moved in.”
She and Smith said the group’s most pressing need is for more volunteers to assist with the renovations, landscaping work, and prepare for an online auction in April where Advocates for Community Choice will be selling gently used furniture no longer needed at Bethel Hills. To volunteer, call 636-390-3564.