As the sharp blade of her oversized scissors sliced cleanly through the yellow ribbon stretched in front of her Sunday, Billie Kramme breathed a sigh of relief she’d been holding in for nearly six years. All around her, fellow board members, community supporters and future residents of the new Bethel Hills Community cheered excitedly for a dream realized — the official dedication of the site.
Bethel Hills will offer private housing options, including apartments and duplexes, to families and individual adults with and without disabilities. The project was started by Advocates for Community Choice (ACC), a local nonprofit, of which Kramme is president.
“This might sound crazy, but it’s the hand of God. There’s no way we could have possibly done this otherwise,” Kramme said. “He wants to take care of his kids with disabilities.”
She and fellow board members eagerly watched future residents exploring the campus Sunday. More than 20 people have expressed an intent to move into the housing, several of whom were in attendance at the dedication.
Becky Schuette said she hopes to be able to move into Bethel Hills soon and is eager to be able to keep her cat, Nookie Nicole, with her.
The Rev. John Wagner, of First Christian Church of Union, led a worship service to celebrate the event. He read from 1 Chronicles Chapter 22, which describes a grand house that God will help Solomon and the Israelites build.
“For this community also, God has provided,” Wagner said. “The word ‘bethel’ is Hebrew for house of God. ... God meets people where they are, and so will Bethel Hills.”
Board member Lynne Unnerstall said it brought her to tears to think about the community opening to residents soon.
“I was there since the beginning, when it was just a dream,” Unnerstall said. “Now we have professional people volunteering their time because they believe in this mission. We have donations from all over. I’m just so proud to be part of this board.”
ACC purchased the 127-acre site in Dutzow earlier this year from Catholic Camps of America for an undisclosed amount. The sale included a gymnasium, a chapel, multiple dormitories, an event center and a multipurpose building.
The dormitories have been renovated, transformed into apartments and duplexes with granite countertops and large windows that will be ready to accept residents starting as early as next month. The first to move in will be employees of Bethel Hills. Rent prices are still being determined.
Kramme said that thanks to volunteer hours from area contractors, plumbers, electricians and other builders, many of whom asked to remain anonymous, the nonprofit has saved between $50,000 and $70,000 on construction costs so far.
“We had one person come out of the woodwork and want to do all the plumbing and donate all the materials, and he didn’t want anyone to know his name,” Kramme said. “That kind of stuff just keeps happening. It’s so amazing.”
The construction celebrated Sunday is the first of three planned phases of developing the property into Bethel Hills. Phase II will include building up to 12 more duplexes on the property. The duplexes will be built neighborhood-style near the gymnasium, with each duplex facing a shared green space that officials envision will have a gazebo, fire pits, barbecue grills and other features.
Moving forward, Kramme anticipates the next biggest hurdle to be staffing. “Everybody is (experiencing) that crisis right now,” Kramme said. “We have so much community support, we cannot help but think there will be people who will want to work at Bethel Hills and work with these residents.”
Kramme said the community-focused home aims to fill a need left by the closing of Marthasville’s Emmaus Homes campus in 2015.
In Missouri, there are approximately 41,000 adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Roughly 50 percent live with family caregivers. Of those, approximately 25 percent rely on a family caregiver who is over 60 years old.
“There’s a tremendous need,” she said. “I’m really sure there will be so many people wanting to live here, so we will just keep plugging along to get it ready.”