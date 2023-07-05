Tickets are selling quickly for Hermann’s Berries & BarBQ Wine Trail scheduled for the end of July.
According to the Hermann Wine Trail Facebook page, the organizers anticipate selling out of tickets before the event.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 3:09 am
Berries & BarBQ Wine Trail event attendees will have a chance to taste wine and sample food at six participating wineries. The Adam Puchta Winery will feature berry black pork barbecue burnt ends paired with Berry Black Breeze wine slushie while Bias Vineyards & Winery will serve grilled chicken and strawberry salad paired with Strawberry Weisser Flieder. Curling Vine Winery will have shredded chicken flatbread with raspberry habanero jam paired with Vignoles, and G. Husmann Wine Company will serve grilled pineapple and sausage bites with blueberry jalapeno barbecue sauce paired with Amilia Manwaring. Hermannhof Winery will feature blackberry glazed chicken thighs paired with Vin Gris of Chambourcin. Reserve Cellars’ tasting menu will include triple berry crisp paired with Josephine’s Garden Patch Strawberry. Röbller Vineyard and Winery will serve smoked chicken sliders with mixed berry slaw, paired with Vidal Blanc.
The Berries & BarBQ Wine Trail will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Tickets are $35 a person and include a souvenir glass. Attendees will also be able to enter a drawing for a one night stay at a Hermann bed and breakfast and a $30 gift certificate from each winery.
