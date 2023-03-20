A Berger man was killed Sunday after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 1:30 a.m. on March 19, Markus R. Eldringhoff, 20, of Berger, was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima southbound on Highway J, southwest of Hermann.
Just before the crash, Eldringhoff's vehicle crossed into the northbound lane the highway. Realizing his error, Eldringhoff attempted to return to the southbound lanes but overcorrected and the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a fence and a tree before ultimately coming to a stop.
Eldringhoff, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on the scene by Gasconade County Coroner Jeff Arnold shortly after 2:30 a.m.