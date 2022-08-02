Restaurant owner and Washington resident Ben Brown won the Republican primary for District 26's state senate seat Tuesday.
He will now face Democrat John Kiehne in the general election in November.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 3:56 am
On Tuesday, Brown carried 18 of the county's 39 precincts, garnering 38.4 percent of the overall vote within the county. He carried all but one of Washington's precincts as the Second Ward in Washington backed Bob Jones, who was the second-place finisher in Franklin County with 29.3 percent of the vote. Jones also carried 11 of the county's precincts.
Representative Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, finished third with 26.9 percent of the vote. He carried eight precincts, including several from southwestern Franklin County. Merry-Noella Skaggs, of Pacific, finished a distant fourth with 3.07 percent of the vote and Jason Franklin, of Warren, earned 2.2 percent of the vote.
The recently redrawn District 26 includes all of Franklin County, parts of Warren, Osage and Gasconade counties as well as Eureka and the part of Pacific in St. Louis County. Election returns from those areas were not immediately available as of press time.
Brown owns Satchmo’s Bar & Grill in Chesterfield and is a former chairman of the Franklin County Republican Central Committee.
He first became a household name early in the COVID-19 pandemic when he fought St. Louis County government over its suspension of indoor dining at bars and restaurants and when he started a petition seeking state approval to allow bars to sell cocktails to go. He was also a well-known opponent of Washington’s mask mandate.
Brown attributes his win to his supporters.
"I was kind of overwhelmed just being surrounded by so many great supporters," Brown said. "Because it really wasn't just me that won this election. It was the combined efforts of a lot of people."
He said his campaign team knocked on over 6,000 doors in the final week of the election alone.
"I have issues that were important to me before I even began this journey," Brown said. "But there are so many issues that are important to other people that were not even on my radar until I actually went and knocked on someone's door and had the opportunity to talk to them."
Brown fashioned himself as a populist candidate.
"I don't really see this as my victory," he said. "I see it as our victory. And I plan on navigating my role in the Senate accordingly. I want to be a champion for the people. That's why I did this election and that's what I intend to do when I'm in there."
Looking towards the general election against Kiehne, Brown said he hopes for a "cleaner, friendlier race." He said he disliked the amount of negative ads and "personal smears" going on in the primary.
"I've met John a few times," Brown said. "I got nothing negative to say about him at all. He's been nothing but a friendly guy every time I've talked to him."
He said that Kiehne, who is a musician, has even performed at his restaurant.
Kiehne faces an uphill battle as a Democrat. Every state representative in Franklin County is Republican, and no Democrat has won more than 36.1 percent of votes since 2010, according to Missourian archives.
