Ben Brown speaks to supporters
Ben Brown, left, speaks to supporters after winning the State Senate race for District 26 Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, during a watch party at the Tilted Skillet in Washington. Brown garnered more votes than Nate Tate, Bob Jones, Merry-Noella Skaggs and Jason Franklin to win the Republican primary.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Restaurant owner and Washington resident Ben Brown won the Republican primary for District 26's state senate seat Tuesday.

He will now face Democrat John Kiehne in the general election in November.

