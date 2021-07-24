Appearing in a Franklin County courtroom via video conference from the state prison in Tipton, Damon M. Bemis, 26, of Union, pleaded guilty earlier this month to three felonies as part of a plea deal between his attorney and the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
As part of the deal, Bemis was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Of those 15 years, seven years are for a domestic assault charge, four years are for resisting arrest, and four years are for the unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem from allegations made in August 2017.
“This case had a dynamic not uncommon to cases involving domestic violence. Mr. Bemis did horrible things to the victim in this case, a young woman he had been involved with for years. Evidence adduced at pretrial hearings clearly indicated that the defendant, even while locked up, maintained power over the victim to the point that she was prepared to be incarcerated herself, perhaps for as long as a year, rather than testify against him,” Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker said in a statement.
Bemis is an inmate at the Tipton Correctional Center, where he is currently serving 14 years for two counts of felony stealing from outside of Franklin County.
In the county, Bemis had been charged with one count of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy, one count of second-degree domestic assault and one count of resisting arrest. As part of the plea deal, the rape and sodomy charges were dismissed, and a new charge, unlawful use of a weapon, a Class E felony, was filed.
Becker said his office “was prepared to take this matter to trial” even without the testimony of the victim. “Securing guilty verdicts against the defendant is obviously more difficult when the sole eye witness to most of the events will not testify,” Becker said. “The resolution in this case keeps a dangerous individual off the streets for a substantial amount of time while also not subjecting the victim in this case, who had no criminal history, to a lengthy period of incarceration.”
According to Union police officers, Bemis reportedly forced the victim into the home the pair shared in Chapel Ridge Apartments. Once inside the residence, Bemis assaulted, sodomized and raped the victim, who is not identified in court records. Police said in court filings that Bemis also threatened to use a knife to cut the victim.
A Union police officer reported that Bemis resisted arrest and kicked him while being taken into custody.