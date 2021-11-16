Pending final approval, Warren County has been selected by Wisconsin-based American Foods Group as the planned location for a new beef processing facility, according to a news release.
“American Foods Group is a phenomenal, family-owned, U.S.-based company that is highly respected throughout the animal industry and in the communities where they live and work,” said Warren County Presiding Commissioner Joe Gildehaus. “The company is committed to being a good neighbor. We want to thank the Greater Warren County Economic Development Council for leading this exciting project on our behalf. We will also continue working with Greater St. Louis, Inc., Missouri Partnership, and the Missouri Department of Economic Development as this project moves forward.”
According to officials, the company is looking to build its facility along the Interstate 70 corridor near Foristell, which is about 20 miles northeast of Washington.
In his press release announcing the expansion, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said the plant would create more than 1,300 new jobs and generate more than $1 billion in economic impact for the state. The company expects its annual payroll to be more than $80 million, offering an employees wages that are higher than the Warren County average.
“Missouri is able to compete for projects of this magnitude because of our strong agriculture community and business-friendly economy,” Parson said in the release. “As a third-generation farmer and cattleman myself, I know how beneficial having a company like American Foods Group in Warren County will be for Missouri’s farmers and consumers.”
The release estimated that AFG could invest up to $450 million into the project, including an annual payroll of more than $80 million. Steve Etcher, business development manager for the Greater Warren County Economic Development Council, said that the higher tax revenues generated, would provide “significant” funding for school districts or other tax-supported entities.
“Economic development is a priority for our community, and it is exciting to see what we can achieve when we work corroboratively for that purpose,” said GWCEDC Chairman Gregg Klinginsmith. “Attracting food production and value-added agriculture companies supports and bolsters our local farmers.
Mike Deering, Executive Vice President of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association said the facility will benefit local farmers just by being closer. He said it will reduce the cost and energy needed to transport beef to processing plants.