Bombus pensylvanicus needs your help.
Even readers who don’t recognize its Latin name likely know about the American bumblebee. But a sighting of the pollinator and cornerstone of many ecosystems has become a rarity across the nation. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is currently reviewing whether to classify the American bumblebee as endangered.
Now, a statewide community-based project is seeking volunteers to survey areas — which could include your own backyard — to get data on this and other species of bumblebee. One so-called “target area” includes parts of Pacific, Labadie, Villa Ridge and Gray Summit. Another lies on the border between Franklin and Gasconade counties.
The survey process involves 45 minutes of observation, looking for bees and observing their behaviors, including foraging and nesting habits. Volunteers need a net, a camera and the patience to keep going even if they don’t see any bees.
No prior experience is required to help, according to Katie Lamke, conservation biologist for the Midwest Bumble Bee Atlas. She is coordinating the state-specific Missouri Atlas, a program of the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Xerces Society, the University of Missouri and other collaborators.
“We try to make it as low a barrier to get into the project as possible,” Lamke told The Missourian. “For a non-science person it might sound intimidating but … it’s basic knowledge of what do you see in your vicinity.”
The season for bumblebee surveying begins in June, and Lamke said the organization hosts a live webinar before the summer gets underway. But training sessions are available online and cover the basics, so it’s not too late to get involved. The videos serve to “get people acquainted with their new insect net, show them how to catch bees, how to identify them, how to take photos: all the fun parts of doing the project,” Lamke said.
Once trained, volunteers select the area they would like to survey and head out for observations. In July and August, the Atlas leadership asked volunteers to focus on target zones, which are places where at-risk bees have been spotted in previous years. In September, volunteers can continue looking for bumblebees outside of those areas.
At least six species of bumblebees occur in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation, and the Atlas is focusing on four of those: the American, half-black, Southern Plains and Yellow bumblebees. State and national agencies have found these species to be in the most danger.
The goal of building the Missouri Atlas, according to Lamke, is to better understand what the struggling bee populations need so that conservation efforts can be more precise.
“What are the ways that we could really be efficiently restoring areas to help these species?” is how she summarized the main thrust of the research.
Anyone interested in volunteering can visit MoBumblebeeAtlas.org for training and information on target zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.