A bee bothering a driver was the cause of a five-vehicle crash on Westlink Drive Tuesday.
Washington Police said Kathryn Woods, 61, of St. Clair, was driving a 2000 Volkswagen Beetle eastbound on Westlink Drive with passenger Ronald Woods, 57, of Union, at 2:36 p.m. when she stopped to turn left into the parking lot of The Magnet Group at 300 Westlink Drive.
As Woods was waiting for westbound traffic to clear so she could turn, Casey Smurphat, 30, of Washington, driving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt, stopped behind her waiting for Woods to turn. Police said Carl Parrett, 27, of Washington, driving a 2000 Honda Civic, came to a stop behind Smurphat.
Janet Andrews, 23, of Washington, who was also traveling eastbound on Westlink Drive, told police that a bee flew into her 2014 Jeep Wrangler, as she approached the cars that had stopped in front of her. She attempted to swat it away, and when she looked back at the road, vehicles were stopped in front of her. Andrews failed to stop in time, and struck the rear end of Parrett’s Civic, which caused the Civic to move forward and hit Smurphat’s Cobalt. The impact caused Smurphat’s Cobalt to lurch forward, striking Woods’ Beetle, according to police.
Mario Bonastia, 22, of Washington, who also was traveling eastbound on Westlink Drive in a 2009 Hyundai Azera was unable to stop in time and crashed into the back end of Andrews’ Jeep, according to police.
Andrews, Parrett, Smurphat and Kathryn Woods sustained minor injuries. Only Parrett was transported to Mercy Hospital Washington by Emergency Medical Services.
The Hyundai, Jeep and Honda vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.