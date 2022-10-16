Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker, as well as prosecuting attorneys from across the state, are asking voters to vote against the ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri on Nov. 8.
In the midterm elections, voters will decide whether to approve Constitutional Amendment No. 3, which, if passed, would legalize the purchase, possession, consumption, delivery and sale of marijuana for personal use to adults over the age of 21. It also would allow state prisoners with certain non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for release and have their records expunged. Recreational marijuana would be charged a 6 percent tax and licenses would be required to grow marijuana. Those licenses would be distributed through a lottery system.
The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys (MAPA) has released a letter urging voters to vote “no” on the amendment. In the letter, MAPA calls the amendment “nothing more than thirty pages of mischief.”
The letter states that if a person is convicted of driving under the influence, the amendment prohibits courts from preventing that person from continuing to use marijuana.
The letter also states that because this ballot measure would amend the constitution, it will be difficult to fix any issues discovered down the road.
“Amendment 3 is bad government and does not belong in the Missouri Constitution,” the letter reads. “Think how often you have heard about a law that had a problem and had to be fixed or changed — it happens all the time. If any part of the law is invalid or does not do what it was supposed to do, our Legislature is powerless to fix it except to send the Amendment back for an expensive state-wide election.”
Becker said he is “in line with that letter.”
“This doesn’t just legalize marijuana,” Becker said in an interview with The Missourian. “It enshrined it as a constitutional right even higher than certain other rights that we have as Missourians.”
Becker said if the measure passes, the right to use marijuana will constitutionally be higher than a right to bear arms or the freedom of association because if someone is on probation, the court can take away their guns or forbid them from associating with felons, but cannot force them to stop using marijuana.
He also echoed MAPA’s frustration that the amendment prohibits prosecutors from forbidding offenders from using marijuana.
“If I have somebody who’s got four DWIs for alcohol, alcohol is not illegal but I can tell that person ‘You sir can’t have alcohol while you’re on probation,’” he said. “‘You’ve got a problem and we’re not going to let you continue to use this legal substance that you’ve demonstrated you can’t handle responsibly.’ We’re reading the language in this thing here and if somebody has multiple priors for driving under the influence of marijuana, we couldn’t tell them ... that as a condition of their probation, they can’t consume marijuana.”
The full text of the amendment, as well as other measures on the ballot in November, can be found online at www.sos.mo.gov by typing “2022 Ballot Measures” in the search bar.
Legal Missouri 2022 which is advocating for marijuana legalization didn’t respond to The Missourian’s inquiry before its press time Friday.