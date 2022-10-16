Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker, as well as prosecuting attorneys from across the state, are asking voters to vote against the ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri on Nov. 8.

In the midterm elections, voters will decide whether to approve Constitutional Amendment No. 3, which, if passed, would legalize the purchase, possession, consumption, delivery and sale of marijuana for personal use to adults over the age of 21. It also would allow state prisoners with certain non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for release and have their records expunged. Recreational marijuana would be charged a 6 percent tax and licenses would be required to grow marijuana. Those licenses would be distributed through a lottery system.