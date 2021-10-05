A new self-care boutique has opened its doors in downtown Washington.
Beautiful You celebrated its grand opening Sept. 18 to a large crowd, according to owner Rebecca Lynn. Some of the products offered at the boutique include bath supplies, lounge wear, slippers, bedding and other body and self-care products.
Lynn is also the owner of Beautiful Journey, a home decor store, at 216 Elm Street, two doors down from Beautiful You. She said the original plan when she opened Beautiful Journey nearly two-and-a-half years ago was to have everything in one store, but when the space at 220 Elm St. became available, she decided create a separate shop.
Lynn said she completed some of the demolition and remodel herself and had a professional help with the renovation. She declined to share details regarding the price of renovations or projected revenue.