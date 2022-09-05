A Beaufort teenager was taken to a St. Louis area hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a UTV crash in rural Gasconade County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, an unidentified 13-year-old Hermann girl was driving a UTV in the 1600 block of Stolpe Bottom Road. In the UTV with her was an unidentified 14-year-old Beaufort girl and an unidentified 15-year-old Leslie boy.
As the teens drove along the road, the UTV failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn. The Beaufort teen was ejected from the vehicle.
According to the highway patrol, none of the teens were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The Hermann and Leslie teens suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment of their minor injuries. Meanwhile, the Beaufort teenager was taken by Hermann ambulance personnel to St. Louis Children's Hospital for treatment.