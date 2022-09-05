Police Light Crime Graphic

A Beaufort teenager was taken to a St. Louis area hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a UTV crash in rural Gasconade County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The highway patrol reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, an unidentified 13-year-old Hermann girl was driving a UTV in the 1600 block of Stolpe Bottom Road. In the UTV with her was an unidentified 14-year-old Beaufort girl and an unidentified 15-year-old Leslie boy. 