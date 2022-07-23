The Union R-XI School District will be taking the final steps in shifting to a septic system at Beaufort Elementary School.
The septic system was put in two years ago as part of the $27 million Proposition Wildcats. Now the district will spend $27,965 to close off the lagoon.
“We have not been using the lagoon the last two years,” said Josh Broeker, with the district’s maintenance staff.
The Board of Education approved the contract with KJU Construction, of Washington, to complete the project at a special July 13 meeting.
The district was prepared to pay up to $75,000 to close the lagoon, but after testing, it was determined that there is less sewage in the lagoon than initially expected, board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said.
Before it was replaced, a firm found issues with the lagoon, which was located near Beaufort’s playground, according to Missourian archives.
In total, Beaufort underwent $4.3 million in upgrades with funding from Prop Wildcats, according to Missourian archives. The largest upgrade was a new gymnasium, which also serves as an emergency storm shelter. The interior of the school also was abated for things like lead-based paint and asbestos, and installed new furniture, flooring and paint and added classroom HVAC units.
Then-district Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said in 2019 that Beaufort was being largely renovated, outside of its outer shell.
Other projects completed during Prop Wildcats were the new Prairie Dell Elementary School, which opened in 2020, as well as expansions at Union Middle School.
Voters approved the bond package in April 2018.