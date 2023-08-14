A Beaufort man was seriously injured when he overturned his vehicle in a crash early Monday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 1:30 a.m. David Hoerr, 60, was driving a 2013 Buick Enclave eastbound on Highway 50 two miles west of Highway 185, outside of Beaufort, when, Hoerr claimed, another vehicle swerved to avoid a deer and crossed the centerline. Hoerr was driving too fast for conditions during the rain storm, swerved to avoid the vehicle, and traveled off the right side of the road into a ditch and overturned, the highway patrol reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.