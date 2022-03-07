Gov. Mike Parson recently appointed Mike Keeven, of Beaufort, to the nine-member Missouri Well Installation board, which regulates well drillers for the Missouri Geological Society, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Keeven, with his brother, Larry, are co-owners of Keeven Heating & Cooling in New Haven, which was founded in the St. Louis area in 1984 and moved to Franklin County in 1988.
Keeven, who earned an associate degree in applied science from East Central College, is a heat pump installer and driller certified by the International Ground Service Heat Pump Association and a geothermal well driller and water well driller certified by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. He serves on the board for Gateway HVAC Contractors.
In addition to Keeven’s appointment, Parson made six other appointments to various boards and commissions Feb. 25, including appointing Eureka Police Chief Michael Wiegand to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. Wiegand has served as chief of police for Eureka since 1987.