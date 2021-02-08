A Beaufort man was killed while a Union woman was seriously injured in a Thursday, Feb. 4 crash in Union, according to Union police.
Donald August Voss, 79, of Beaufort, was driving south at 10:36 a.m. on Highway 47 four-tenths of a mile north of Independence Drive, when his 2020 Chevrolet Silverado suddenly veered across the northbound lane, police said. The Chevrolet collided with a northbound 2014 Honda Accord, driven by Rosalynda Sulschi, 42, of Union.
Paul Blocker, 21, of Washington, driving a 2013 Ford passenger car, sideswiped Sulschi’s car trying to avoid the crash, police said.
Voss was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Sulschi was taken to Mercy Washington with serious injuries, while Blocker was not injured.
All three drivers were wearing seatbelts, police said.
Union fire and Union ambulance assisted police. Highway 47 was closed for around 45 minutes for preliminary investigation.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.