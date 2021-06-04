The Union R-XI School District Board of Education has approved spending $33,890 for civil engineering and surveying to help with stormwater drainage at Beaufort Elementary School.
“We’ve always had water issues at Beaufort,” Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold told the board at its May 19 meeting, and the work is needed in advance of possible playground and pavement improvements at the school.
The district will pay Union-based Wunderlich Surveying & Engineering Inc. an estimated $9,760 for a topographical survey, then $6,550 for sketch plans showing improvement options, according to Wunderlich’s proposal. After that is complete, set plans, which will show all stormwater and grading improvements and details, costing $17,580, will be completed.
“With the new additions along with replacing the existing parking lot and possible extension of the existing lot, we wanted to make sure we had an up-to-date water plan for the entire footprint of the building,” Weinhold told The Missourian.
At the meeting, board President Dr. Virgil Weideman asked if there were problems with water in the building or if they were just outside.
“We currently have no water problems inside the building,” Weinhold said. “We have fixed those in the front. But we want to make sure that we don’t get any further issues. So this is a precaution, future planning, for when we do pavement or redo the playground.”
Playground renovations could happen within the next year or so, Weinhold said. “So the water plan will again be valuable.”
Beaufort Elementary most recently saw improvements as part of the $27 million bond package approved by voters in April 2018. The $4.3 million project involved an addition and renovation to the existing building, a new gym and new flooring and painting throughout the building.
As part of an $8 million bond approved in April 2013, Beaufort received $918,000 in improvements, including new roofing and gutters, new windows, caulking and waterproofing as well as new exterior, vestibule and gym doors. The building also got new concrete and a new French drain in the front, as well as a new $215,000 HVAC system.
“Now, with the new addition and upcoming paving, we want to have a holistic approach,” Weinhold said. “We have made some changes. We just want to make sure we are being proactive with our new construction.”