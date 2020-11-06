A diabetes wellness camp got a boost from a Beaufort Lions Club fundraiser.
The Oct. 24 craft fair raised $420 from booth rentals for 21 vendors, said Ruth Boyer, diabetes chair for Lions District 26-M2.
“I am tickled to death,” Boyer said. “Everything looks good.”
The first annual event featured everything from Christmas decorations to woodwork and other crafts. About 50 visitors came in within the first few hours it was open. Tables rented for $20 each and all but one was sold.
Boyer came up with the idea for the event in the community west of Union because she wanted to try something different as a fundraiser.
Camp Jump Start, which started in 2003, has “revolutionized” weight-loss camps designed for children by using health professional-designed programs and licensed professionals teaching on site, according to the camp’s website.
Boyer has diabetes herself and also dealt with family members with the disease.
“Diabetes is just something I hate seeing kids get,” Boyer said. “I want to do everything I can to help find a cure.”
More than 34 million Americans are living with diabetes and 40 percent of people who have died from COVID-19 were diabetic, according to the American Diabetes Association.