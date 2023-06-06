Be bear aware

Black bears are the only bear species found in Missouri. Franklin County is considered part of their “core range.”

 Submitted Photo/Missouri Department of Conservation

After a bear was hit and killed on Interstate 55 near Festus last month, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is advising residents to be bear aware as “black bears are becoming a growing part of the St. Louis area landscape, even at times in highly populated areas.”

According to MDC’s bear research, Missouri is currently home to around 900 black bears, with that population growing by 9 percent annually. Most of the bear population is concentrated along Interstate 44 and further south of the interstate, although they have increasingly been spotted farther north.