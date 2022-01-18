The man who burglarized, or attempted to burglarize, five townhomes along Washington’s Front Street last January has been sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
According to court records, Nicholas E. Beanblossom pleaded guilty in September to two counts of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, one count of possessing burglary tools, and one count of stealing items valued at more than $750.
He was facing another charge of first-degree burglary, but that was dismissed as part of a plea deal between Beanblossom’s attorneys and the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
Since pleading guilty, Beanblossom has been sentenced to state prison for 10 years on the first-degree burglary charges; seven years for the second-degree burglary and stealing charges; and four years for possessing burglary tools. In total, these sentences represent 38 years, but they will run concurrently, according to the state’s Department of Corrections.
Beanblossom, who is currently housed at the Northeast Correctional Center in Bowling Green, was arrested last January after authorities said they received a report of a man being seen breaking into the attached garages of four townhomes on West Front Street. The same person also was seen attempting to enter a fifth townhome’s garage.
The residents of four of the five townhomes were asleep inside their residences at the time Beanblossom entered or attempted to enter, according to police. Beanblossom never entered the living spaces of the homes.
Instead, the police said he seemingly targeted the vehicles parked in the garages and the contents of the garage.
Officers with the Washington Police Department said they were able to identify Beanblossom, who told police that he was homeless at the time of his arrest, using the multiple exterior home surveillance cameras.