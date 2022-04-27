The only things blue at the WashMO BBQ & Bluesfest over the weekend were the sky and the songs.
“We’re extremely happy, extremely pleased with how everything turned out,” said Tyler King, executive director of Downtown Washington Inc., which put on the annual festival. “Obviously the weather was my biggest concern, just like it always is anytime we do an outdoor festival.”
But, a short shower Sunday morning didn’t do much to dampen the spirits of the festival goers, and for those whose spirits (and head and shoulders) were dampened, 12-year-old singer Meaza Edwards, of Washington, brought the mood right back up, singing covers of popular songs like Dolly Parton’s “9 To 5.”
“I really just like singing anything that fits my aura,” she said after her set. “(It is) just very powerful, maybe sentimental if the song meant something to me.”
Edwards was one of dozens of artists who played and sang at the festival. Members of the Washmo Blues Society also took up instruments and played alongside the six bands booked for the weekend.
Winner of Billboard’s Best Emerging Artist Album in 2016, Amanda Fish and her band headlined Saturday, belting original songs with the sounds of wailing saxophones and guitars bouncing around the three-story buildings on the corner of Main and Elm Streets.
“What I noticed is (other artists) are doing the right thing by playing all the real blues licks,” Pacific guitarist Jared Cattoor said. “That traditional sound is keeping the blues tradition alive.”
Owners of DogMaster Distillery in Columbia, Joe and Amanda Pangborn made the trip east for the Whiskey Walkin’-ticketed event, when they and other distillers offered samples of their products from within downtown businesses. The Pangborns set up in Vintage Trader on Elm Street and had bottles of spirits available for sale. Afterward, the couple wandered to other vendors, checking out booths like that of Hope Ranch, which sold sports memorabilia for charity.
“We did well,” Amanda Pangborn said after Saturday’s event. “It was a good time. We’re thinking about coming back next year.”
On the other side of the festival, 30 competitive barbecue teams competed in a contest sponsored by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. Four categories were judged — brisket, pork ribs, chicken and pulled pork — and Boonville, Indiana-based Scuffletown Smokers won overall grand champion.
“It’s a beautiful setting,” co-owner of the team Stan Metzger said of the festival. “Love the river, the location, they did a really good job organizing.”
Competitive barbecuer Reagan Broesche agreed. He made the trip to Washington from Austin, Texas, where his team, La Pasadita, is based. Broesche said New Haven-native Tim Scheer invited him and other competitors to the WashMo BBQ & Bluesfest because of its “special” character and friendly people.
“I really think it’s one of the best events in the nation because of the atmosphere and how much the crowd gets into it,” Scheer said.
Scheer owns Blues Hog Barbecue in Washington, and his team, Shake ‘n Bake, competes in as many as 40 competitions a year. On Saturday, it took first prize in the pork ribs category, Scheer’s specialty. Although he is a fierce competitor, Scheer said he still welcomed other competitors to hang out at his house after the event ended.
Before the festival, King estimated that it would draw about 15,000 people over the three-day festival — and after the event he said that was an accurate prediction.
“It’s hard to get exact numbers but we try and gauge by how our vendors do and things like that,” said Cassidy Desmond, event and promotion specialist for Downtown Washington Inc. “Most of our food vendors ran out of food, which is a good problem to have.”
He said Saturday was the most well-attended day of the event.
In addition to the Art Fair & Winefest in May and Fall Fest in September, the WashMO BBQ & Bluesfest is one of Downtown Washington Inc.’s flagship events. Desmond said she wouldn’t have revenue figures for a few weeks, but said all of the 200 Whiskey Walkin’ and 250 BBQ, Bacon & Bourbon Tasting tickets were sold. She said both events, which replaced the People’s Choice barbecue award, would likely be back for another year.
“I hope our business owners are happy with the outcome,” King said. “You know, the idea is yes, to put on a great festival for the town, but really to help drive business to our vendors and our business owners that are down here. That’s where it’s really about, keeping the economic vitality thriving here.”