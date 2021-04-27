Weekend rain didn't deter crowds say organizers
One of the first major Washington traditions to resume since the COVID-19 pandemic brought thousands of people to the downtown area over the weekend. The 12th annual WashMo BBQ & Bluesfest, organized by Downtown Washington Inc., exceeded expectations, according to Events and Promotions Specialist Cassidy Lowery.
“Everyone was excited to be back,” Lowery told The Missourian Tuesday. “There was a little rain Saturday morning, but anytime the sun was shining, we were busy.”
Lowery said she was thrilled to see long lines at food vendor stands and heard from several vendors who sold out of their stock Saturday and again on Sunday. The organization does not have an official count of how many attended, but Lowery estimated it could be as high as 10,000 people spread across the three days.
One event that did have a smaller turnout than in years past was the BBQ, Bacon and Bourbon tasting, and Lowery said the smaller crowd was intentional due to COVID-19 precautions.
“We did the tasting under the Farmers’ Market and had great feedback,” she said. “People liked that they got to actually talk to the chefs and meet them.”
Winning the barbecue competition in four categories — chicken, beef brisket, ribs and pork butt — T-Mac Smokin’ of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, was crowned the grand champion.
Lowery said the competition also exceeded expectations. Around 45 teams competed in the event, including three local ones.
“We just had a great turnout,” she said.