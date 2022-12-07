The Better Business Bureau is advising customers to “use caution” when doing business with Concrete Impressions, of St. Clair.
The BBB issued an “F” rating for the company after several customer complaints of taking up-front payments without starting or completing projects. The business has been registered to a residential house on Pasadena Avenue by owner Dan Carbone since April, according to public documents from the city and county.
Concrete Impressions is not registered with the Missouri secretary or state and does not have an online presence.
Carbone said the company has closed but declined to comment further for the story, citing legal advice.
Three customer reviews on BBB’s website give Concrete Impressions one out of five stars and four “complaints” date back to July 18. In a press release, BBB quotes three unnamed people from the St. Louis-area who allege Carbone took payments without doing work. Consumers who filed complaints with BBB reported they were referred to the business by people they knew or saw listings on Craigslist.
Carbone has two open civil cases for small claims over $100 in St. Louis and Franklin counties and in June a default judgment was taken against him in St. Louis Circuit Court for more than $4,000 in a case where he and Concrete Impressions were defendants.