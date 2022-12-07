St. Clair Welcoming Sign

The Better Business Bureau is advising customers to “use caution” when doing business with Concrete Impressions, of St. Clair.

The BBB issued an “F” rating for the company after several customer complaints of taking up-front payments without starting or completing projects. The business has been registered to a residential house on Pasadena Avenue by owner Dan Carbone since April, according to public documents from the city and county. 