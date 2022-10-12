East Central College President Jon Bauer now has more say in Jefferson City, with his appointment last month as chairperson of the advisory committee for the state’s Coordinating Board for Higher Education (CBHE).
As chair, Bauer will represent Missouri colleges and universities to a board that oversees the Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development.
“This is an opportunity to advise the state board on matters that directly impact East Central, community colleges, and higher education in general across the state,” Bauer said in an Oct. 7 release announcing his new post. “I am thankful for this opportunity to serve.”
Bauer has served on the Presidential Advisory Committee since he assumed ECC’s president position in 2012 and will be chair for two years.
Each president, chancellor or chief administrative officer of Missouri’s community colleges and public four-year colleges are on the 32-member board, that also includes representatives from some private colleges. The committee informs the bipartisan nine-person CBHE, the members of which are appointed from each congressional district by the governor.