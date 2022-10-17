East Central College has secured $6.5 million for its facilities in Rolla, money that could be used to replace two current locations.
The money was approved in May by the Missouri General Assembly, but must be matched by 2024 by the college through fundraising or other means. ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said he “feels confident” that ECC can match the funds by the deadline — he said $3 million federal dollars are pending approval by the end of the year.
“We’re very interested in having our facilities in Rolla consolidated to the extent possible — it’s better for our students,” said Bauer. “So we estimate the it’s going to take at least ($13 million) to have a facility, but if we can secure more funds, we’ll do everything we can to provide the best facility.”
The money has a deadline to be spent by 2026 and Bauer said the first thing to do would be to secure a site.
“Does that mean developing an undeveloped site? Does that mean there is a way to partner with someone in Rolla? There are a lot more questions than answers at this point,” he said.
ECC has recently made several additions to its program offerings in Rolla. This semester, students began licensed practical nursing (LPN) and surgical technology programs for the first time at the Rolla location. Both education paths already existed on ECC’s main campus in Union, and after recommendation by the school’s academic council, the board of trustees unanimously approved adding the new courses in October 2021.
Four months later, the trustees partnered with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department to launch a police officer training center in Rolla. With the first cohort of students beginning in January, Director of ECC Rolla, Christina Ayres, said that she hopes the program addresses recruitment and training challenges in police departments around the area.
The new programs, and others like business, early childhood development and industrial engineering technology, are currently taught from ECC’s two facilities at 500 Forum Drive in the Rolla Technical Institute & Center and 2303 North Bishop Avenue.