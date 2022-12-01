A second Eagle Scout candidate is taking his turn at bat with a project that could help conditions for winged mammals in Union.
Kalki Devos, a Life Scout in Boy Scout Troop 442, recently sent a letter to Union Mayor Bob Schmuke and members of the board of aldermen requesting to build and install bat houses for his Eagle Scout project. The bat houses would go along North Bend Road in Clearview Park, a heavily wooded 23-acre park.
“I have been a life-long resident of Union, and I have participated in or been active in a variety of programs, activities and fund-raisers in this town for as long as I can remember,” he wrote.
Devos also addressed aldermen at the city’s Nov. 21 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.
In an email to The Missourian, Devos wrote that he became interested in bats as a Cub Scout at the Beaumont Scout Reservation in High Ridge.
“At our campouts my family and Scout units always made a point to visit the Chapel on the property to observe the bat colony that occupied the ceiling,” he wrote. “I’ve always thought that was fun and something different to do.”
Devos wrote that construction of the new Bourbeuse River bridge near Clearview Park had destroyed some rock cliffs that serve as bat habitat. “I wanted to do something to keep the remaining bats and encourage new bats to come and help maintain a healthy colony,” he wrote. “Bats are beneficial to outdoor enjoyment and agriculture by maintaining control over pest insect species, and they are fun to watch (from a safe distance).”
The committee approved the request allowing Devos to install five bat houses. Because he will need approval from the city indicating it is satisfied with how he installed the bat houses by a Dec. 7 Eagle Scout board meeting, and the board of aldermen are not scheduled to meet until Dec. 12, the committee authorized City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann to give final approval to the project.
This is the second Eagle Scout project to go before the city government in as many months.
Life Scout Chris Kellerman, who is working on his Eagle Scout badge, presented his idea to create a fish habitat at the two lakes in Veterans Memorial Park to members of the board of aldermen at their Oct. 17 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting. For his Eagle Scout project, Kellerman plans to build four porcupine cribs, two in each of the small lakes, as habitats for fish.
After being placed at the bottom of the lake, the porcupine cribs would become a man-made aquatic structure, attracting certain kinds of fish to feed off the cribs and small fish, Kellerman said.
Officials hope Kellerman’s project could lead to fishing being allowed in Veterans Park, which has not been authorized since the park opened in 2017.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said Wednesday that he did not think Kellerman had started work on his project in Veterans Park yet.