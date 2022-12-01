Eagle Scout project
Buy Now

Life Scout Kalki Devos poses with Chad Pohlmann and Barbara Laberer.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

A second Eagle Scout candidate is taking his turn at bat with a project that could help conditions for winged mammals in Union.

Kalki Devos, a Life Scout in Boy Scout Troop 442, recently sent a letter to Union Mayor Bob Schmuke and members of the board of aldermen requesting to build and install bat houses for his Eagle Scout project. The bat houses would go along North Bend Road in Clearview Park, a heavily wooded 23-acre park.

Tags