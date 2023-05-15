A bat found in Lake Saint Louis last week tested positive for the rabies virus, according to the St. Charles County Department of Public Health.
Acting Director Sara Evers says that the bat was discovered in a home, and while the homeowner was not bitten, St. Charles County Public Health nurses are assessing the situation for any potential exposure to determine if there is a need for treatment. Most commonly spread by bats and skunks in Missouri, humans and pets can become exposed to rabies through bites or scratches by infected animals.