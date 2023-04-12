Kayla Rosen, a Missouri Department of Conservation educator, led a presentation Monday evening that gave community members the basics when it comes to exploring and hiking.
As part of its Community Reads program centered around “Walking with Peety” by Eric O’Grey, the Pacific branch of the Scenic Regional Library played host to a discussion that featured tips about backpacking in nature for either a single day or several days.
“This book is very inspired by just walking and getting fresh air, and enjoying the day,” adult programmer Ali Heisler said, “which is just good for everybody and delightful. This was a lot of information. I’m not a multi-day hiker, so this was a lot of good information.”
Not only did Rosen include information about ways to prepare for a hiking adventure, such as laying out all materials that would be needed for the trip or conditioning your body by practicing on flat terrain, she also gave suggestions on helpful phone applications like Mo Outdoors and a First Aid app that can help in emergencies. Rosen demonstrated that the Mo Outdoors phone app provides outdoor explorers with maps of conservation areas ideal for hiking.
“All the useful information will help get people outdoors and helps make them feel more confident and comfortable,” Rosen said.
She said she enjoys giving these presentations so she can provide people with resources and little tidbits of information that they might not have thought of or little tricks she has discovered to make their outdoor adventures more comfortable, such as wearing hosiery under socks so that the sweat and sock material wouldn’t cause friction or blisters.
Craig Brune, of Washington, said he attended the backpacking discussion to learn more about hiking.
“We wanted to learn about it and see if it’s something we want to do more of,” he said. “We do a little bit of day hiking with the grandkids. I don’t know if we would ever do any multi-day hikes, but it’s neat to learn about it.”
Brune said it surprised him that Rosen’s multi-day backpack only weighed 20 pounds when full, and that when he had tried to pack for a couple days, it ended up being 45 to 50 pounds. He said he liked that she provided suggestions for more lightweight items for hiking.
Rosen works at the Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit and also collaborates with teachers in the area about integrating outdoor information into curriculums, such as fishing and hunter education.
The Community Reads program will continue this week with various events that can be found at thiscommunityreads.org.