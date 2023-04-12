Kayla Rosen, Missouri Department of Conservation
Missouri Department of Conservation Educator Kayla Rosen shows a spade to the audience at the Scenic Regional Library’s Pacific branch April 10 during her Backpacking Basics presentation. The presentation detailed tools recommended to always have handy while hiking or backpacking.

 Missourian Photo/Antjea Wolff.

Kayla Rosen, a Missouri Department of Conservation educator, led a presentation Monday evening that gave community members the basics when it comes to exploring and hiking.

As part of its Community Reads program centered around “Walking with Peety” by Eric O’Grey, the Pacific branch of the Scenic Regional Library played host to a discussion that featured tips about backpacking in nature for either a single day or several days.