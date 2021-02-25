Robert Davis, “Barber Bob” to his patrons, has reopened his shop after being closed for three years.
Standing in the Denmark Plaza Barber Shop in Union next to one of two black leather barber chairs, Davis, 73, said he was forced to close his business in November 2018 after sustaining two leg injuries.
“The injuries have healed enough now that I am able to go back to the business,” he said.
Davis opened Denmark Plaza Barber Shop, located at 1510 Denmark Road, in 2003 when he decided to go into business for himself. Prior to opening the shop Davis worked at Bob’s Barber Shop in Pacific.
“I was told about a guy who was thinking of building this strip mall and I said ‘if you (build) it put me in the barber shop,’” Davis said. “I was the first tenant.”
Prior to Davis’s return another barber shop, Jack’s Haircuts, occupied the space.
Davis is a Franklin County native, born in Union but was raised in Steelville. He said he decided to go into the barber business after attending barber school in 1965. In 1988 Davis returned to Union after building his home and has lived in the area ever since.
With his reopening, Davis is one of the three barber shops serving Union.
Denmark Plaza Barber Shop is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. until noon Saturday. The shop takes walk-ins only. It can be reached by calling 636-744-1528.