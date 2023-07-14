Officials with Citizens Bank are urging the public to be aware of fraudulent phone calls which are on the rise in this area.
In the past few days, the New Haven branch has received multiple calls regarding scammers, including some from those who aren’t bank customers.
Citizens Bank Vice President Kim Kohlbusch said individuals had received calls from the bank’s phone number asking for personal information. The scammers said the person’s account had been hacked, and someone was trying to make big purchases from Amazon and Target. The scammers said they needed to verify the customer’s debit card number, and asked for the person’s full 16-digit debit card number and expiration date.
Most of the people targeted were in the Washington area.
Since scammers are able to manipulate the phone number that is displayed on the Caller IDs, Kohlbusch said fraudsters will look up a bank’s contact information in an area, and use the phone number to appear on Caller IDs when they call random people. This is called “call spoofing.”
“If the bank is calling you, no matter where you bank, they should not be asking for your sensitive information, like a complete debit card number, or a social security number, or an account number,” Kolbusch said. “They have that information already.”
Kolbusch said if a person gives out their personal information over the phone, they should call their bank immediately.
“The more we can make people aware, for all the banks in Franklin County, and all the people in our area, the more we can make them aware these things are happening, the more we’re protecting all of our community residents,” she said.
Citizens Bank has asked the New Haven Police Department and Washington Police Department to help inform people about phone scammers targeting people in the area. Both police departments have issued warnings on Facebook to not give out information to callers. As of Thursday afternoon, no official reports had been filed regarding phone scammers in Washington this week, according to WPD Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes.
