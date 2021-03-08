The Bank of Washington’s branch inside of the Washington Schnucks, 2073 Washington Crossing, will have a fully redesigned space and technological update come May.
Following the three-month renovation, the store will feature two Smart ATM vestibules, a centralized space for financial transactions and consultations, and a back office, according to a press release.
“The branch opened in 1999, and there hasn’t been much of an update since, so it was a long time coming,” said Danielle Unnerstall, the bank’s director of digital strategy and marketing. “And as COVID-19 evolved into what it is today and the health standards changed, this shaped the design to be more adaptable.”
Bank President Louis B. “Buzz” Eckelkamp said the remodel is designed to prevent any possibility of similar closures in the future while protecting clients from potential health concerns, according to the press release.
The Smart ATMs will allow customers to work with a remote teller, who appears on a screen and can guide them through the transaction. Customers have the option to use the machine in the same way they would with a regular ATM, too, operating it without a teller’s appearance.
The remodel also focuses on increasing clients’ accessibility to tellers to accommodate the changing industry, Unnerstall said.
“The job of a personal banker has evolved,” she said. “It has moved from very transactional to more advisory.”
This is the bank’s only branch in a grocery store. Unnerstall declined to disclose the cost of the remodel.
St. Louis-based Russell HBD LLC is doing the construction. The project was designed by St. Louis-based firm Architextures LLC and Diebold Nixdorf, a technology company with headquarters in Ohio.