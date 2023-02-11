Three Bank of Washington employees are moving up.
Bank Chairman and Chief Executive Officer L. B. Eckelkamp, Jr. announced the promotion of Phillip Kleekamp to vice president of retail lending, Robert L. “Robbie” Vossbrink, III to commercial lender/credit analyst, and Sherry Wideman to assistant vice president of loan operations at Bank of Washington.
Kleekamp joined the bank in 2012 as a credit analyst and was promoted to assistant vice president of commercial lending in 2021. He is a St. Francis Borgia High School alumnus and graduated from Maryville University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Kleekamp also graduated from the Missouri Bankers Association School of Lending in 2016, and the Missouri Bankers School of Bank Management in 2020. He is a member of RMA Credit Management Forum and the Missouri Bankers Association.
Kleekamp is a 2020 recipient of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Young Professionals Award and served as the Franklin County Area United Way Campaign co-chair/board president the same year.
“I am grateful to be a part of the Bank of Washington family and am proud that I have the opportunity to continue my career with such a fantastic organization in this new role,” Kleekamp said in a release from the bank. “The bank’s leadership has consistently demonstrated its commitment to our customers, which translates into success for our local community. Over and above providing an outstanding banking experience, the bank sets the standard in terms of dedication to our community. I am fortunate to be part of such a great team, and I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that has become the standard at Bank of Washington.”
Kleekamp and his wife, Mary, live in Washington with their three children, Jack, Lily and Anna.
Vossbrink joined the bank in 2021 as a credit analyst with over 3 years of experience.
“I am extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to work alongside so many people who are committed to providing unrivaled customer service, service to the Washington community, and a family atmosphere,” stated Vossbrink. “The personal and professional friendships I have built with customers and coworkers alike throughout my time at the bank are invaluable, and I am excited to continue to build on these and look forward to the opportunity to establish new relationships in the years to come.”
Vossbrink also is a Borgia alumnus and graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor of science in accounting and master of accountancy and is a licensed CPA in Missouri. Vossbrink is a board member for Downtown Washington, Inc. and the University of Missouri Trulaske College of Business Recent Alumni Advisory Board.
Wideman joined the bank in 2003 as a teller, moved to loan processor in 2004 and was promoted to senior loan documenting manager in 2012.
“I have truly valued growing in my career with the Bank of Washington,” Wideman said. “The people here are like family and truly care about one another. Bank of Washington has always strived to help grow and improve our community and I’m thankful to be part of that.”
A 2001 graduate of Washington High School, Wideman has a marketing degree with a minor in economics from Central Methodist University. Wideman lives in Washington with her husband Doug and children, Mason and Ava.
The Bank of Washington is a full-service bank headquartered in Washington. It is the oldest and largest community bank in Franklin County, serving the community for more than 140 years.