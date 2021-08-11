Bank of Washington has hired two new vice presidents of commercial lending.
Gary Tod, of Wildwood, and Brian Phillips, of Union, are joining the team in Washington, bringing nearly four decades of combined experience, according to a press release from the bank. Tim Tobben, Jay Nowak Chris Eckelkamp and Sam Unnerstall round out the commercial lending team.
In their new posts, Tod and Phillips will work with clients on financing for real estate, partner buyouts, acquisitions and other investments, according to Phillips.
Both men are from the area — Phillips is a graduate of Union High School, and Tod is a graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
Tod earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Missouri Valley College and has over 18 years of commercial banking experience, mostly with large regional banks in the St. Louis region, according to the release.
“I value the culture and family atmosphere at the Bank of Washington and our ability to make decisions quickly,” Tod said in the release.
In an email, Tod said he is excited to work with familiar faces at the bank and work closer to his extended family members who live in Washington.
After graduating from Fontbonne University, Phillips has worked over 21 years in the banking industry, with experience ranging from retail branch management to business banking and commercial lending. Most recently, he was the vice president of SBA lending for US Bank for Missouri.
“Brian adds a new level of experience and expertise with U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lending to our commercial lending team,” Bank of Washington President Louis B. “Buzz” Eckelkamp III said in the release.