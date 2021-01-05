Branch Construction Begins in February
The Bank of Franklin County is constructing a new flagship building to replace its temporary structure, which has been in place for 14 years. By the end of 2021, a modernized, two-story branch will stand at its 5702 Highway 100 location in Washington.
Construction on the 15,000-square-foot building, which will feature telecommunication devices such as Interactive Teller Machines (ITM), will start Jan. 30, according to a press release. An ITM is a crossover between an ATM and conversation with a teller. When someone wants to cash a check, deposit money or withdraw funds, they may request for a New Haven teller to appear on the screen of what looks like an ATM. The teller will help the customer go through the transaction.
“It just kind of happened where the timing worked out perfectly with COVID, where the branches had to shut down, and people were really unsure, especially at the beginning, they were unsure how the virus spread,” said Becky Buhr, senior vice president of finance and retail sales manager. “People were trying to limit human contact, while at the same time it feels good to talk to your banker when you need something, so the Interactive Teller Machine was really a great solution to make both happen.”
Plans for the new technology were initiated well before COVID-19 existed, Buhr said. Bank officials started preparing for the new branch about five years ago, and ITMs have been installed at the New Haven location for about a year now, she said.
“I will tell you that we’ve redone the building plans no less than three times,” she said. “We thought we had it all figured out, and then COVID happened.”
There will be two drive-through ITMs, as well as one at the front entrance.
Inside, the building will include a lobby and two smaller rental units on the first floor. The second floor will be for backroom bank operations, according to the press release. The building also will offer private rooms for customers to have teleconferences with bankers and two handicap-accessible video call setups.
President and CEO Robert D. Dobsch said these advances in technology will help the local bank connect to the community and keep it competitive with national banks and the accessibility they offer.
“As a small independent bank, that’s where we have to go as well,” he said. “That’s why we have the ITMs. That’s the reason why we have to make those advances as well as the investment in technology. Because my competition does have branches all over the place. And this is a way for us to retain customers.”
Architecture and construction work is being conducted by Washington Engineering & Architecture Inc. and Jasper Builders Inc. The technology installation alone will cost over $1 million.
Six employees will be staffed in the lobby, Buhr said, for customers who want in-person help. Dobsch said the bank will continue to employ about 70 workers across its five branches.