A lifelong Washington resident is joining the board of the Bank of Franklin County.
Robert “Bob” Dobsch, president and CEO of the Bank of Franklin County, announced recently that Mike Marquart, a longtime shareholder of the bank, has been elected to the board.
He is the eldest child of Vern Marquart, a founding director of Bank of Franklin County.
“Our bank was a huge passion of Vern’s, and we are so fortunate that his advocacy for and tremendous pride in Bank of Franklin County have continued on with his children,” said Mike Radetic, director.
Much of Marquart’s career was spent as the vice president of Five M Inc., an Eagle Snacks food company, where he managed operations. He then moved to Missouri Eagle, where he was responsible for sales and marketing of the Anheuser-Busch portfolio. Today, he’s co-owner of several Firehouse Subs restaurants in the St. Louis area.
He has been an active member of the Washington community through organizations such as the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, where he chaired the board of directors, and also as a member of the Highway 47 Bridge Committee. Currently, Marquart is a member of the USGA Junior Championship Committee and enjoys officiating golf tournaments across the country.
“Mike brings a wealth of business knowledge to the board,” Dobsch said. “We look forward to utilizing his experiences to assist us in continuing the growth and success of Bank of Franklin County.”